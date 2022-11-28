Balancer Price Hits $5.73 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Balancer has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $261.14 million and $7.77 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00035282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.39 or 0.07503582 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00485715 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,785.31 or 0.29543511 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,736,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,598,829 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool.The protocol operates a few types of pools:Private pools give the owner governance over the pool, and make the person the sole contributor of liquidity to the pool. Also, all the parameters are mutable by the owner.Shared pools are for those who want to become liquidity providers (LPs). The LPs are rewarded with the Balancer Pool Tokens (BPTs).Smart pools are similar to private pools but are controlled by a smart contract. They also reward using BPTs and allow anyone to contribute liquidity to the pool.For Balancer, security is a top priority and that is why the protocol has been fully audited three times by Trail of Bits, ConsenSys and OpenZeppelin. There are no admin keys or backdoors, hence, making it trustless, and the balancer pools are not upgradeable. Balancer does not support tokens that do not conform to the ERC-20 standard, even though they may be in use on some pools. The tokens held on Balancer pools are not controlled by Balancer, but are smart contracts. Nevertheless, that does not remove the inherent risks of smart contracts. The configurable rights pools (CRPs) ensure that tokens with known issues are barred from being used in pools. It further ensures that all other tokens safely interact with the protocol.”

