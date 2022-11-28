Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.0 %

BOSS stock opened at €52.14 ($53.20) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52-week high of €59.12 ($60.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.