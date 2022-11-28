B2Gold Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,555,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,698,985. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.