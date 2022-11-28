B. Riley Cuts Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Price Target to $10.00

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSM. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.62 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $865.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 645,540 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 317,275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 704,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,065,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

