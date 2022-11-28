B. Riley Cuts Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Price Target to $10.00

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSM. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Ferroglobe Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.62 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $865.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.