Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

AXNX stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,888,000 after purchasing an additional 97,908 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Axonics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after acquiring an additional 611,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

