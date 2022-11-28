Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 16,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 615,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $941.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

