Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 66.3% in November

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.09. 56,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,148. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

