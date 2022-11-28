Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 66.3% in November

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.09. 56,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,148. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
