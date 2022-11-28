Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.27. 13,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

