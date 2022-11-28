Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.59 and a 200 day moving average of $199.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

