Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) EVP Sells $87,208.72 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,900. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

