Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Raised to SEK 140 at Berenberg Bank

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Danske downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of ATLKY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 157,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

