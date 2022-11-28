Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.19. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

