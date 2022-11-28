Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
NYSE:AC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.19. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
