ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 378.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $589.38. 38,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,720. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $832.68. The stock has a market cap of $241.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.57 and its 200 day moving average is $504.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

