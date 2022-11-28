ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 52.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ASML traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $597.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,720. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $832.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.