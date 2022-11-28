ASD Price Tops $0.0787 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $52.01 million and $1.88 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,186.02 or 0.99998773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010625 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00236926 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0766843 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,835,665.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.