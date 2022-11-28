ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 581.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594. ArrowMark Financial has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.55.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

