Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.65. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 714 shares.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 689.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 199,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

