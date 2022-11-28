Ardor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.15 million and $1.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00074616 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00058904 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00009322 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023652 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000287 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.