ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %

ABIO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

