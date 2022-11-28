Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and $673,668.59 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00076819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00060773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.