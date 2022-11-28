APENFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APENFT has traded 2% higher against the dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $128.75 million and $22.54 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

