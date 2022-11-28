APA (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Down to $46.43

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $44.80. APA shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 71,044 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

APA Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.83.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

