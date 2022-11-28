Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.56 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,144.19 or 0.07095027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $33.56 million and $0.12 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

