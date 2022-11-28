Analyzing Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gogoro and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Lion Electric 1 4 6 0 2.45

Gogoro presently has a consensus price target of $5.77, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $7.41, indicating a potential upside of 158.16%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Gogoro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric 43.68% -10.19% -6.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Gogoro and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.8% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and Lion Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $366.01 million 1.36 -$67.36 million N/A N/A Lion Electric $57.71 million 9.68 -$43.33 million $0.25 11.48

Lion Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogoro.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Gogoro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

