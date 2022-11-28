Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $186.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $173.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 82,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,111. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $211,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

