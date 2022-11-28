American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $52,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.44 on Monday, hitting $264.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,380. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

