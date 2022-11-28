American International Group Inc. Sells 25,653 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,653 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 32.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 144,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 196,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Intel by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

INTC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. 375,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,295,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

