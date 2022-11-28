American International Group Inc. Sells 15,878 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

