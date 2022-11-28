American International Group Inc. Sells 10,662 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,460 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.4% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 603,124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $220,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,444 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 397,881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $333.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,219. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $694.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

