American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $212.55. 38,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,700. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $401.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

