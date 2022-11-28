American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $46,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 344,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,785,531. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.