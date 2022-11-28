American International Group Inc. Has $32.59 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,900,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,130,000 after acquiring an additional 143,745 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,150,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,570,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 218.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,409,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,592,000 after buying an additional 73,913 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

NYSE CVS traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,438. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.