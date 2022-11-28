American International Group Inc. Buys 96,940 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,940 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $75,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.89. 107,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,326,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $271.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

