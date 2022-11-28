American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5,124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. American Financial Group makes up approximately 7.6% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned approximately 6.58% of American Financial Group worth $40,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AFG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.56. 2,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,522. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

