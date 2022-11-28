American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.31.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.