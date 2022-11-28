AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Insider James J. Grogan Buys 548 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares in the company, valued at $84,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHALB traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,634. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.