Amaze World (AMZE) Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $58.61 million and approximately $758,767.95 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00006615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

