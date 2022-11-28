Amaze World Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $57.68 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Amaze World has a total market cap of $57.68 million and approximately $743,361.80 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00006676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amaze World has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

