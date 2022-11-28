Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,455,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15.

Block Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE SQ traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $220.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.