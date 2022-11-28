Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,455,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15.
Block Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE SQ traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $220.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
