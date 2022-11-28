AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases 98,255 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,255 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for approximately 3.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Unity Software worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 111,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.77. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $186.60.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,391 shares of company stock worth $81,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

