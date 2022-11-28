Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $85.65 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $85.65 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.84 or 0.01826707 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012581 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00030947 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00040257 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.99 or 0.01722684 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001389 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

