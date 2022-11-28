Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

