Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.41% of Trade Desk worth $286,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $48.79. 5,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,319,858. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $110.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2,469.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

