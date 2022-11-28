AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 118,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

