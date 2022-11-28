Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given a C$80.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$60.88 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.11. The stock has a market cap of C$62.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

