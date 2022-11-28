Algorand Tops One Day Volume of $64.38 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $64.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00075893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,099,538 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,753,112 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

