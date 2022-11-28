Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.92. 35,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,648. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.99 and a 200-day moving average of $255.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

