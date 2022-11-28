Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the October 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACGBY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.79 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

