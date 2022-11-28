Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Down 4.8%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 107,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 67,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Africa Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$274.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 28.82 and a quick ratio of 28.20.

Africa Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.