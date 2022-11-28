aelf (ELF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.58 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $62.63 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00025252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008519 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000055 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,940 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

